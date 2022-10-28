GE15: PN to contest over three-quarters of 222 Parliamentary seats - Muhyiddin

PAGOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is expected to contest more than three-quarters of the 222 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition had decided not to contest in all 222 seats.

“The actual number of seats that we are going to contest will be announced later. We will contest in the area if there is a need for us to contest and if we have the space and opportunity to do so.

“It is in the final stage of completion,” he told reporters after attending a get-together session with the Chinese community in Bukit Kepong, here, today.

The Bersatu president said the coalition had completed the discussion on the distribution of seats adding that PN will scrutinise the candidate lists submitted by Bersatu divisions and PN component parties across the country.

“Most likely the announcement (on PN candidates) will be next week...on Nov 2 or Nov 3,” he added.

The incumbent Pagoh Member of Parliament said PN candidates should ‘pass’ screenings involving the police, and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and not be declared bankrupt, adding that they should also fulfil other requirements such as eligibility, experience, community relations, and good track record, among others.

In the meantime, he said the PN manifesto will be launched after nomination day.

“We will explain what we are offering to the people...everything, including our commitment to implementing those contained in Budget 2023...which have yet to be debated and passed.

“We will scrutinise the matter and improve if there is a need to do so. We will prioritise the people’s interests such as helping vulnerable groups who are affected by Covid-19, among other things,” he added.-Bernama