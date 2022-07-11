GE15: Police open three IPs, two individuals arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened three investigation papers (IPs) and arrested two individuals, in Kedah and in Penang, yesterday for allegedly committing election offences in the run-up to the 15th General Election (GE15).

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali (pix) said an IP was opened in Kedah involving investigations under Section 4(A)(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for promoting feelings of ill-will and hostility, Section 427 and Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and committing mischief by fire or explosion, respectively.

An IP was opened in Penang for alleged mischief, and the third was opened in Kuala Lumpur for investigation under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for making statements conducive to public mischief and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Hazani, who is Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, said the police also detected 81 ceramahs (political talks) held without a permit.

“Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest number of cases, at 45, followed by Perak (16), five each in Pahang and Johor, Kedah (four), Terengganu (two), Sarawak (two) and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police had issued a total of 814 permits to hold ceramah, with the highest number in Sabah (157), followed by Perak (109) and Johor (104), Kedah (84), Sarawak (77), Pahang (70), Penang (49), Negeri Sembilan (44), Melaka (43), Selangor (40), Kuala Lumpur (12), Kelantan ( 11), Perlis (nine) and Terengganu (five).

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, while early voting is on Nov 15.-Bernama