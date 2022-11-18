GE15: Police receive report of candidate holding lucky draw during ceramah

JOHOR BAHRU: The police today received a police report that a candidate of a political party in Kulai held a lucky draw for the public during a ceramah programme last night.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow (pix) said the police report was lodged by a political party representative at 10am today at the district police station.

“The matter has been referred to the Election Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Earlier, Pakatan Harapan’ s Kulai parliamentary candidate Teo Nie Ching in a statement today claimed that BN candidate for Kulai, Chua Jian Boon was at a programme with the Indian community at a shopping mall in the district, last night.

Teo claimed that the event was a vote-buying campaign as 10 artistes were invited to offer 100 lucky draw prizes which included gold chains and electronic gadgets.

Meanwhile, Chua when contacted denied the allegations made by the incumbent Kulai MP and explained that he did not organise the event and was there as a guest.

“I have informed my lawyer and we are leaving it to the police to conduct an investigation and they will have my cooperation,” he said.-Bernama