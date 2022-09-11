GE15: Police reports lodged on alleged slander, vote buying in Batu

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur MIC chairman Datuk S. Rajah today lodged a police report against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Batu candidate P. Prabakaran (pix) for alleging that the latter was offered RM10 million to defect to MIC.

Rajah said the report was aimed at establishing that no one from MIC had ever offered RM10 million to Prabakaran and the allegation he made at a ceramah recently was a slander against MIC.

“It’s a slander as the allegation does not make any sense. To me it shows that he (Prabakaran) is bankrupt of ideas to campaign,” he told reporters outside the Sentul district police headquarters here.

Rajah said he was prepared to withdraw his report if Prabakaran apologised and retracted his statement.

Yesterday, a 35-second video went viral on social media showing Prabakaran claiming in a ceramah that he had been offered a sum of money to join MIC.

Meanwhile, Batu PKR Youth chief Lestari Yahya today also lodged a report against another candidate of a political party contesting the Batu parliamentary seat for allegedly trying to buy votes by giving free rice.

Lestari said he decided to lodge the report after seeing this happening at an event which was telecast live on social media this afternoon.

“The distribution was done around Bandar Baru Sentul. The candidate gave away about 50 bags of rice and other kinds of aid,” he said after lodging the report at the same police station.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, when met by reporters, confirmed receiving both reports, saying they would be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for slander and Section 8 of the Election Offences Act 1954.-Bernama