GE15: Public need not worry about going out to vote - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public need not worry about going out to fulfil their responsibility as voters in tomorrow’s 15th general election (GE15), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said this was because the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had deployed 80,000 personnel, in addition to mobilising all elements to ensure public safety and order, especially from polling day until after GE15.

“Stern action will be taken against any party trying to threaten public order, especially anything that can affect the voting process tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that the PDRM would not compromise with any party that is defiant to ensure public safety and order.

Acryl Sani also advised all parties not to hold any gatherings in open places or parades to celebrate victory after GE15.

He added that, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow, police would carry out Ops Lancar by focusing on strategic locations that had been identified as being frequently congested.-Bernama