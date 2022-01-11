GE15: Rina Harun is PN candidate for Sepang

SEPANG: Wanita Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix) has been named the coalition’s candidate for the Sepang parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Her candidacy was announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the ‘Jelajah Prihatin Parlimen Sepang’ programme here tonight.

“Rina is our candidate in Sepang. It is confirmed. I think she is well-received here, so it is appropriate for me to announce this tonight,” he said.

In GE14, Rina contested the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat on the Pakatan Harapan ticket and defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and PAS candidate Mohamad Noor Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Rina said she was grateful for the trust given by PN leadership to represent the coalition in GE15.

“I accept this as a trust and responsibility to ensure that Sepang will deliver one seat for PN to form a government on Nov 19,” she said.

Besides Rina, other candidates set to contest the Sepang seat are Raj Muni Aiman Athirah from Amanah and Che Asmah Ibrahim from Gerakan Tanah Air.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 19 as polling day, Nov 5 for nominations while early voting will take place on Nov 15.-Bernama