GE15: Road closure, diversions to nomination centres starting 6am tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will close several roads leading to nomination centres for the 15th General Election (GE15), throughout the country from 6am tomorrow until the process is completed.

In the capital, Sentul District Police Chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police will enforce road closure in both directions along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Jalan Ipoh) from the traffic light intersection of Jalan Perhentian to the traffic light intersection of the Sentul District Police Headquarters.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the road closure also involves the route from Jalan Ampang-Lembah Jaya which starts from the Kampung Melayu traffic light intersection to the Bandar Baru Ampang traffic light intersection.

“For the route from Jalan Ampang-Kuala Lumpur, the road that will be closed is from the Bandar Baru Ampang traffic light intersection to the Jalan Merdeka exit, while Jalan Chengal will be completely closed.

“Light vehicles from the direction of Kuala Lumpur will be diverted to Jalan Merbau-Jalan Pinang-Jalan Ampang while vehicles from the direction of Lembah Jaya will be diverted into Jalan Wawasan 4/2-Jalan Merdeka-Jalan Mewah-Jalan Cahaya 1-Jalan Besar Cahaya,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the other route that would be closed involves both directions of Jalan Pandan Ilmu-Jalan Bunga Raya starting from the junction entering Jalan Pandan Indah 3/3 up to the Jalan Bunga Raya traffic light intersection.

He said the exit junction of Jalan Kencana 1, the exit junction of Jalan Pandan Indah 3/6, Jalan Pandan Indah 3/4 junction, Jalan Pandan Indah 3/4d junction and Jalan Pandan Indah 3/4e junction will be closed.

In PUTRAJAYA, Putrajaya District Police Chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said several roads in Precinct 9 will be closed in stages starting 8am involving Jalan Precinct 9C from the Petronas traffic light 9D until the traffic light of Jalan P9C/1 (Phase 8) and Jalan Precinct P9A starting from Petronas P9A to Jalan Presint P9C, Jalan Presint 9F starting from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Precinct 9 (1) or Health Clinic P9 to Jalan Presint P9C.

In SELANGOR, several small roads around nomination centres in nine districts namely Petaling Jaya, Klang Utara, Shah Alam, Kajang, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Ampang Jaya, Sungai Buloh and Sabak Bernam will be closed and traffic diverted during the nomination process for GE15 tomorrow.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the closure of main roads only involves two districts namely Jalan Persiaran 3, Bandar Baru Selayang and Lorong Sekolah SMK Sg Pusu in Gombak and Jalan Yong Shook Lin, Jalan 52/18 -Texas to Restaurant Ajmeer and Jalan Lebuh Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, several main roads in the state would be closed to facilitate the nomination process tomorrow including in Seremban, involving Jalan Yam Tuan, Jalan Lee Fong Yee/Jalan Yam Tuan and Jalan Kuil, Jempol; Lorong Bakti Lee Motor, Kuala Klawang Old Mosque and Simpang Tiga Telecom.

In PERAK, Perak Tengah District Police Chief Supt Barudin Wariso said among the routes to be closed are in front of the Perak Tengah District Headquarters (IPD), the junction in front of the Public Works Department (JKR)/ RISDA Perak Tengah office, in front of the Perak Tengah Syariah Court, Kampung Gajah-Tanjung Tualang in front of the District Office and one lane will be closed in Tanah Kecil Kampung Gajah.

In TERENGGANU, Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the road from the Batu Buruk and Jalan Kamaruddin traffic lights to Ladang Circle will be closed in both directions from 7 am to 12 noon tomorrow.

Kemaman District Police Chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said Jalan T/L Hipeng which leads to Air Putih, Jalan Padang, Simpang Gong Limau, KOPKEM-U roundabout, Jalan Dato and Simpang Hospital to Kemaman District Police Headquarters will be closed in stages starting 6 am tomorrow.-Bernama