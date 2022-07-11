GE15: Ronald Kiandee says he’s not opposition candidate

BELURAN: Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) who is defending the Beluran parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket has claimed that he is not an opposition candidate.

Ronald said PN was part of the Sabah government, adding that during the 16th Sabah state election in 2020, the candidates who have joined the state government today have also used the PN logo.

“Component parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), except for PBS (Parti Bersatu Sabah) and USNO (United Sabah National Organisation), are also PN component parties,” he said adding that it should not be an issue at all.

He said this during a get-together session at Kampung Muanad 3 here today.

GRS which consists of Bersatu, PBS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and USNO, is cooperating with Barisan Nasional (BN) to rule the state; however, Bersatu, STAR and SAPP, together with PAS and Gerakan are component parties forming the PN coalition.

The Agriculture and Food Industries Minister said PN is the right platform for elected leaders to continue to raise the aspirations of the Beluran community at the national level.

Ronald said as part of his big agenda, he wanted to ensure continuous development in Beluran and highlight the lack of infrastructure in the rural area.

Describing the five-cornered clash in the Beluran seat as a friendly fight, Ronald said the Sabah people had experienced a similar situation in the previous state election, adding that all parties should be mature and accept the matter.

Ronald is facing Benedict Asmat (BN-Umno), Rowiena Rasid (Parti Warisan), Hausing Samsudin @ Sudin (Pejuang) and Felix Joseph Saang (The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation [UPKO]-Pakatan Harapan).-Bernama