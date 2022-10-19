GE15: S’gor BN to field 21 new faces for parliamentary seats

BANGI: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) Selangor will field 21 new faces in 21 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said this meant that of the 22 parliamentary seats in Selangor, BN would be fielding an old face for one seat.

“In Selangor, 21 new candidates will be contesting while I am the only old face,” he told the media after officiating at the Keluarga Malaysia Undergraduates Cheap Sales (JMKMSiswa) programme, here, today.

However, Noh who is also Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, declined to say more on the list of candidates.

“I don’t want to divulge the list of candidates, let’s just wait for the announcement from the top 5,” he said.

“The top 5 refer to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Noh said the list of candidates had also been sent to the BN top leadership.-Bernama