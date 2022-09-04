GE15: S’gor PAS also wants to use party logo

ALOR SETAR: Selangor PAS is the latest state chapter intending to use the party’s logo to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The proposal was announced by Selangor PAS deputy commissioner Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh at the debate session on the president's policy speech at the party’s 68th muktamar (annual general assembly) here today.

“Selangor PAS, as requested by several other states like Kedah had also requested permission to contest using PAS’ logo in GE15. Do the Selangor delegates agree or not?” he asked as the delegates voiced their agreement.

Previously, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah PAS planned to use the party’s logo in their respective states for GE15 and not that of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Earlier, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who attended the launch of the PAS annual muktamar, said the proposal would be discussed at PN’s Supreme Council meeting that is expected to be held next week.-Bernama