GE15: S’gor police receive another 38 reports

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police received another 38 reports related to the 15th general election (GE15), taking the total number of reports lodged throughout the campaigning period in the state to 290.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said yesterday that they also opened four more investigation papers.

“This takes the total number of police reports lodged from Nov 5 to Nov 16 to 290 and, of the total, 23 investigation papers have been opened, with five individuals arrested,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 236 ceramah and campaigns with permits were held by the various parties contesting yesterday, taking the total number of such programmes held throughout the campaigning period to 3,167.-Bernama