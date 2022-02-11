GE15: S’wak PKR announces 16 candidates, Miri incumbent dropped

KUCHING: PKR today announced its 16 candidates to contest the parliamentary seats in Sarawak on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), when announcing the matter at a hotel in Miri, said that the incumbent of Miri parliamentary seat for two terms, Michael Teo, was not on the candidate list, to make way for Sarawak Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief, Chiew Choon Man.

According to him, the line-up of Sarawak PKR candidates for GE15 also involves 12 new faces from various backgrounds and experiences.

Anwar also added that Sarawak PKR chairman, Roland Engan and his deputy, Abun Sui Anyit, will contest the Baram and Hulu Rajang parliamentary seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a post on his Facebook account today, said the support of the people of Sarawak for the party is crucial, to give PH the opportunity to do good work at the federal level, further bringing about change in the state.

“Those who will contest under the banner of Pakatan Harapan need to work hard together with the machinery, to ensure that the agenda we are fighting for is shared with the people,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama