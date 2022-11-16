GE15: S’wak police will deploy 7,701 personnel on polling day

KUCHING: A total of 7,701 police officers and personnel will be on duty in Sarawak on polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15), this Saturday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said of the total, 3,060 will be deployed a day after GE15.

“The second phase of manpower deployment on polling day involves 1,587 lower-rank personnel at 4,183 polling centres,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said in addition, human resource support will also be implemented in all 28 district police headquarters in Sarawak, in stages.

He added that the second phase of personnel deployment also involved 376 trainees from the Kuching Police Training Centre, to provide support in handling the northeast monsoon on polling day.

The first phase of deployment began on Nov 5 (nomination day), involving 3,667 police officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said that Sarawak police have yet to receive any reports posing a serious threat to the state’s security for GE15, apart from some complaints of graffiti on candidates’ banners and election posters.-Bernama