GE15: Sabah cops approve 369 permits for ceramah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have so far approved 369 applications for permits to hold ceramah in the 15th general election (GE15), said state Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah (pix).

He said of the total, 178 permits were approved yesterday, the third day of the campaign period, and the activities conducted so far had complied with the campaign rules.

“From Oct 26 to Nov 7, a total of 39 police reports (related to GE15) were received. Six investigation papers were opened and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Idris urged all political parties to apply for a permit before going on campaign and to abide by campaign rules, including the prohibition of provocation, slander and racism, and to ensure their supporters behave themselves.

Polling is on Nov 19 and early voting is on Nov 15.-Bernama