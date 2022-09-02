GE15: Sarawak PH open to talks with non-GPS parties

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to exploring cooperation with any non-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) party for the 15th general election (GE15), said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen(pix).

Chong, who is also state DAP chairman, said PH was ready to form any electoral pact to avoid three- cornered fights, which will only increase the chances of GPS winning.

He said Sarawak PH had also settled seat allocations among its component parties - DAP, PKR and Amanah.

“We will keep the status quo (from GE14). All PH parties will contest the same seats they did in the 2018 election. But we are still open to negotiations with non-GPS parties,” he told a press conference here today.

Chong said Sarawak PH component parties were given the leeway to conduct their own negotiations with non-GPS parties.

“They are authorised to negotiate with non-GPS parties, whether to give up or carry on contesting in their allocated seats. They don’t have to come back to PH to discuss.

Apart from Sarawak PH, other Sarawak-based opposition parties like Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Parti Bangsa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) have also raised a similar proposal to work together in GE15. -Bernama