GE15: Sivarasa accepts party decision to drop him as Sungai Buloh candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Buloh incumbent MP R.Sivarasa (pix) has accepted the decision of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to drop him as the candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

In a statement here today, Sivarasa said the decision was made taking into account his health condition and any other factors which he considers relevant.

“He has the right to make the final decision for over the last three months, I have been having problems with my vocal cords and am currently using a speech amplifier to assist and protect my current voice,” he said adding that it is more important to focus on the campaign for PH to win Putrajaya.

Sivarasa who was also Sungai Buloh branch chief said, Anwar had raised his concerns about his health condition and whether he could manage the campaign but Sivarasa had a different view and explained how he would manage the campaign differently taking into account the state of his voice.

PKR deputy information chief Datuk R. Ramanan has been named as the Sungai Buloh candidate for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE15 while Barisan Nasional will field Health Minister and Rembau incumbent MP Khairy Jamaluddin this time.

In GE14, Sivarasa defeated three other contenders for the Sungai Buloh seat, with a majority of 26,634 votes over the next highest candidate, Nuridah Mohd Salleh of PAS.-Bernama