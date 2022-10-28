GE15: Some BN incumbents decline to defend seat in Perak

KUALA KANGSAR: Several incumbents from Barisan Nasional (BN) in Perak have expressed their intention not to defend their respective seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said their places will be replaced by new faces who have been identified through the names of candidates sent by each division.

“There are elected representatives or existing seat holders who have conveyed their intention not to defend their seats in GE15 due to health and age factors.

“Some have even said that it is time to find a successor by giving way to others. So we respect their wishes,“ he said when met after officiating Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) Student Well-being Programme near here today.

The Perak Menteri Besar, however, did not reveal the names and number of incumbents who want to retire or be dropped due to health reason.

Perak BN is expected to announce the candidates contesting in GE15 on Nov 2 and the list of Perak BN candidates is likely to be sent by the central leadership to the state BN this Tuesday.

Asked if Kuala Kangsar parliamentary incumbent Datuk Mastura Yazid will be retained in GE15, Saarani said all the names of the incumbents will be nominated to the leadership to decide.

“All the incumbents, their names are there but ultimately it is up to the top leadership and this is transparent because we have various screenings carried out.

“Whoever the leadership selects and gives a letter of intent will be the candidate. So it is up to the leadership to decide, I myself am not sure if my name will be released as a candidate. So we will just wait,“ he said.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliament seats.

EC has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15 while the nomination day and early voting dates were set on Nov 5 and 15 respectively.-Bernama