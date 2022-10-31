GE15: Some PAS incumbents not selected - Takiyuddin

PUTRAJAYA: There are parliamentary seat incumbents who are not selected for the 15th General Election (GE15) when PAS announces its candidates to contest in more than 60 seats this Wednesday, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said the incumbents involved had been informed earlier and they accepted the decision with an open heart.

There are 17 parliamentary seats currently held by PAS.

“It’s not that they are not good, all 17 PAS Members of Parliament have served well but we want to give opportunities to new faces, that’s normal in the party,” said Takiyuddin, who is the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, to reporters after announcing the Corporate Green Energy programme, here today.

Takiyuddin, who confirmed that he would defend the Kota Bharu parliamentary seat, said he believed that no one would sulk or retaliate if the individual was not selected.

“In PAS we are competing...not for seats, but to withdraw (from contesting),” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama