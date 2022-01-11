GE15: Submission of nomination papers from 9 am to 10 am this Saturday - EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the nomination papers for the 15th General Election (GE15) and state by-election for the Bugaya seat in Sabah, can only be submitted from 9 am to 10 am this Saturday.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the papers must be submitted to the Returning Officer at the 222 stipulated nomination centres.

He said the papers must be submitted by either one or two of these people, the candidate himself, the proposer and the seconder.

“To ensure the smooth running of the nomination process, the EC proposes that the prospective candidates for the GE15 and Bugaya by-election fill in their forms and run a preliminary check at the Returning Officer’s Office or State Election Office nationwide before the nomination day,” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin also advised all prospective candidates to pay their deposit early and bring their receipt on the nomination as proof of payment.

The candidates were also reminded to bring the approval letter to use the symbol of the party they were representing when submitting their papers.

“On the nomination day, only the candidate, proposer and seconder will be allowed to enter the nomination centre. Their supporters are prohibited from waiting or being 50 metres from the centres,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said the use of all musical instruments or loudspeakers in any way for the purpose of political campaigns is not allowed as it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

He said the EC also called on all candidates and parties involved to always adhere to the laws, rules and regulations as well as the code of conduct and instructions issued by the EC, police and the local authorities on the nomination day.

The nomination day for the GE15 is set on Nov 5, while the early voting is on Nov 15 and polling is on Nov 19. -Bernama