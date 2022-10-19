GE15: SUPP has submitted candidates list to GPS chairman - Dr Sim

KUCHING: Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) has submitted its list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said Abang Johari ,who is also the Premier of Sarawak, had informed him yesterday that GPS is close to finalising the list of the coalition's GE15 candidates.

“Now it is up to the Premier (Abang Johari) to decide who will be selected to contest,“ Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier, told the media after officiating the 2022 World Counseling Day Seminar here today.

GPS consists of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and SUPP.

Based on the previous understanding in the GPS, SUPP is expected to represent the coalition in seven parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak, namely Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.

In GE14, SUPP contested the same seven seats but only won Serian. The seat was won by Datuk Richard Riot Jaem, who is also deputy president of the party.

Dr Sim said SUPP did not want what happened after GE14 which saw the national political scenario become unstable with three prime ministers appointed in less than five years repeating after GE15.

“GE15 will be an extraordinary election because it will give the people the opportunity to elect a stable government to end the political chaos,“ he said.

Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10. The Election Commission meets tomorrow (Oct 20) to decide the important dates for GE15.-Bernama