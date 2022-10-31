GE15: Tapah to be contested by PKR, not Muda - Anwar

IPOH: The Tapah parliamentary seat will be contested by PKR in the 15th general election (GE15) and not by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

He said Pakatan Harapan’s final round of negotiations yesterday decided that the seat will continue to be contested by a PKR candidate.

“We also decided that PKR will continue to contest in Sungai Siput and Tapah (Perak) as well as Sembrong (Johor).

“Although there was an announcement (of Muda contesting in Tapah), it is inaccurate as (Muda president) Syed Saddiq (Syed Abdul Rahman) informed me (that Perak MUDA chairman Mutalib Uthman’s statement) does not represent Muda. Tapah is a PKR seat,” the PH chairman said after a tea session with the local community in Kampung Ulu Chemor here today.

Prior to this, Mutalib in a statement, said that he was contesting in Tapah following negotiations between PH and Muda.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the PH presidential council had agreed that the Changkat Jong state seat would remain contested by DAP after taking into account the views of both parties, namely DAP and Amanah, after which a consensus was reached.

“Although Amanah had strong arguments (to contest Changkat Jong), after considering the views of various parties, the PH leadership (agreed) that Changkat Jong will be DAP’s,” he said.

DAP and Amanah were both reportedly eyeing the seat and had submitted names of proposed candidates for consideration. -Bernama