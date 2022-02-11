GE15: TNB cautions against putting up campaign materials at its premises, installations

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) does not want political parties to put up campaign materials on the company’s premises and electrical installations during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign period from Nov 5 to18.

TNB Chief Distribution Network Officer Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said the act could invite danger because it risked causing electric shocks as well as could cause a power outage if flashover arcs occurred, which could damage property and even be life-threatening.

“Putting up campaign materials can also prevent TNB employees from gaining access for maintenance and supply restoration work,“ he said in a statement today.

TNB also said the prohibition included pasting or hanging posters, flags and banners on transmission towers, electricity poles, supply boxes, substations, concrete electricity poles and overhead lines.

People are also advised not to hold, carry or install flagpoles under power transmission lines including flagpoles made of bamboo, as there is a danger of electric shocks.-Bernama