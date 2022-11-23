GE15: Tomorrow is nomination for Padang Serai, Tioman seats

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination for the 15th General Election (GE15) for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and Tioman state seat, in Pahang, will be held simultaneously tomorrow.

Polling for GE15 in both constituencies was postponed following the death of one of the candidates vying for the two seats, namely M. Karupaiya of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Md. Yunus Ramli for the Tioman state seat.

The nomination centre for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat will be at the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex, in Kulim, while for the Tioman state seat, it will be at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Rompin. The centres will open at 9 am.

Prospective candidates wanting to contest the seats have until 10 am to submit their nomination papers.

However, candidates who were nominated previously do not have to submit their nomination papers again, but they need to be present at the nomination centre to draw lots for their new position on the ballot paper.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Dec 7 as the polling day and Dec 3 for early voting.

Candidates will have 13 days to campaign, which ends at 11.59 pm on Dec 6.

Karupaiya, 69, the incumbent Padang Serai Member of Parliament died at 2.27 pm on Nov 16. He was admitted to Kulim Hospital on Nov 14 after collapsing while campaigning due to a heart attack.

Karupaiya was supposed to face a six-cornered fight against Hamzah Abd Rahman of Pejuang, Datuk C. Sivaraajh (Barisan Nasional), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN) and Independent candidate Sreanandha Rao last Saturday, which was polling day for GE15.

Meanwhile, Md Yunus, 61, who was PAS Sungai Puteri branch leader died at about 3.30 am on the polling day at Rompin Hospital, resulting in the EC to postpone polling for the Tioman state seat.

The contest for the Tioman state seat for GE15 would have witnessed a five-cornered fight involving Md Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan) and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (BN).

Polling for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat will be carried out at 46 polling centres, involving 230 channels. For early voting, there will be one polling centre with two channels.

The Electoral Roll to be used for the election contains a total of 133,867 voters consisting of 133,776 ordinary voters, 76 police and 15 absentee voters overseas.

The electoral roll for Tioman contains a total of 28,465 voters consisting of 28,200 ordinary voters, 262 police personnel and three absentee voters. Polling for the Tioman state seat will be conducted at 17 centres involving 52 channels.-Bernama