GE15: Tussle in Hulu T’ganu mainly between teacher and ex-student

KUALA BERANG: The keen battle to win the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) will see the voting pattern of more than 87,971 voters in the constituency, whether they are candidate or party oriented.

It is well known that the incumbent, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix), in this election is contesting on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, while in the last general election he won the seat considered a 'stronghold' of Barisan Nasional (BN) on the BN ticket.

The ex-teacher, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), is seen as receiving strong opposition from his former student and Telemong assemblyman Datuk Rozi Mamat (BN), whereby both of them have been on the same side when Rosol was still with Umno.

Being the only Bersatu candidate in Terengganu and using the PAS logo this time around, Rosol admits that it would not be an easy task for him to defend the seat but he is grateful to have good machinery behind him including from PAS that will help ensure his victory.

“The people’s welfare and a development agenda that can improve the local economy are among the things I will continue to focus on if I am given the mandate in the 15th general election, InsyaAllah (God willing),“ Rosol told Bernama.

The position as deputy minister of KPDNHEP has also opened up space for Rosol to help local residents especially in the face of rising living costs and rising prices of goods through programmes like Gerobok Prihatin in mosques around Hulu Terengganu and organising various cheap sales initiatives.

Rosol began his steps in the political arena as Ajil assemblyman in 1999 and thereafter became member of parliament for Hulu Terengganu in GE14, winning by a majority of 2,868 votes against PAS and PKR candidates.

Meanwhile, although GE15 is Rozi's first experience contesting at the parliamentary level, he cannot be considered an opponent who can be easily subdued because he was elected as Telemong assemblyman for four terms since 2004, and previously had held the positions of chairman of the State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee. as well as the chairman of the State Youth and Sports Committee.

Rozi also has a strong influence in Hulu Terengganu and certainly he has a strategy to recapture the seat that originally belonged to BN, including trying to meet as many voters as possible in the constituency.

In addition to wanting to strengthen the education infrastructure in Hulu Terengganu to produce more intellectuals from the district, Rozi also aspires to strengthen the tourism infrastructure especially in Tasik Kenyir if he is given the mandate to be the MP.

“In addition to following the BN manifesto at the federal level, in the context of Umno and BN in Hulu Terengganu, I would like Lake Kenyir not only to be famous among domestic tourists but also international tourists. Besides other locations such as Kampung Belukar Bukit which is famous for its flora and fauna and the waterfall can also be highlighted because it will indirectly boost the economy of the people,“ he said.

Although Rosol and Rozi are seen as the frontrunners, two other challengers, Pejuang's Mohd Khadri Abdullah and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Alias ​​Ismail, cannot be seen as “dark horses” because both candidates also have their missions for the voters of Hulu Terengganu.

Alias, also a former teacher, told Bernama that one of the issues he will highlight is the plight of farmers in Hulu Terengganu who are facing various problems including wild animal attacks and infertile land.

“I found that the attacks of wild animals in farms in this area were not given full attention. Some crops have started to bear fruit but were damaged by wild animals such as elephants and wild boars.

“Also, there are areas where the soil is not fertile, so we need to guide farmers on effective planting methods. Knowledge is the key to progress and improving living standards, not just financial aid that is temporary,“ he said.

As for Mohd Khadri, despite being labeled as an unpopular candidate and would have difficulty to beat his rivals, especially Rosol and Rozi, he is still enthusiastic about campaigning, especially through social media which he feels is more effective nowadays.-Bernama