GE15: Umno members more accepting of new faces in Padang Besar, Arau

PADANG BESAR: The issue of Umno members’ rejection of two new faces representing Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Padang Besar and Arau parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) is seen to have faded.

BN has named Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (pix) as candidate for the Padang Besar parliamentary seat and corporate figure Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman for Arau, both considered as ‘outsiders’ by Umno members.

Padang Besar Umno Division acting chief Azizan Sulaiman said almost half of party members have begun accepting Zahida as their potential new leader to replace Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who is contesting as an Independent candidate in Padang Besar and Titi Tinggi state seat.

“Zahida is facing constraints to go to the ground because she is still in the iddah period following the death of her husband. However, BN machinery in Padang Besar has mobilised about 1,000 people to assist her until polling day on Nov 19,” he told Bernama today.

Azizan said in addition to using social media for campaigning, the Padang Besar Wanita Umno Jalinan Rakyat team also made video calls to Zahida when they went to the field to enable voters to have two-way communication with the candidate.

“Alhamdulillah, this effort has received a good response from all levels of society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rozabil, who is fondly known as ‘Tok Ben’, said he plans to introduce himself to as many Arau people as possible.

“Even though I have held positions at the state and national levels, my engagement with the community was quite low at that time. But, Alhamdulillah, for the past week of campaigning, people’s response has been getting better,” he said.

Rozabil has previously held several important positions in Umno, namely Perlis Umno Youth chief (2008), political secretary to Perlis Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim) from 2006 to 2008 and Umno Youth treasurer (2009).-Bernama