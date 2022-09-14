GE15: Umno MT to decide whether or not to negotiate with PAS

SEREMBAN: The decision on whether or not Umno will negotiate with PAS in facing the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) will be made by Umno Supreme Council (MT), according to its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

He said the pros and cons of negotiating with PAS will be discussed only if the matter is raised at the Umno MT meeting slated to take place later this month.

“Umno is not me, Umno is a party. So, the party has to decide. My view is not important. What’s important is how the party views it. It will be decided through a discussion involving the party’s Supreme Council,” he told reporters when met at the Merdeka@Komuniti DUN Paroi 2022 programme at Dataran Senawang here today.

Mohamad said this in response to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks that PAS will continue to consider Umno and all parties under the umbrella of ummah unity as ta’awun partners (cooperation partners) especially in building a righteous country blessed by God as decided in the PAS central committee meeting on Sept 11.

Mohamad also reiterated that Barisan Nasional (BN) had so far decided to go solo in the GE15, but had yet to discuss on potential candidates and seat allocation.

“We have not looked into that area (candidates and seats). Preparedness is the most important factor that will decide whether we win or lose in the election. There’s no use talking about candidates if we have not prepared the (election) machinery,” he added.-Bernama