GE15: Umno willing to wait, understands current Covid situation

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is willing to wait for a suitable date for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held, as the party understands that the country is currently facing the Covid-19 pandemic, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to get the people’s mandate (through general election) during the pandemic and when the country is still recording a high number of Covid-19 cases. We will wait...as promised by the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), the government will hold the general election when the pandemic is over.

“We don’t know when (will the GE15 be held)...the number of Covid-19 (daily) cases has remained at between 1,300 and 1,500, but if we can hold it (GE15), why not, as we have already been ‘trained’ to always observe physical distancing,” he said.

He said this to reporters after opening of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings in conjunction with the 2020 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today,

The assembly which was held in a hybrid manner was attended by about 700 delegates.

Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, also said that the coalition, which also comprised MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), would contest in the GE15 using the BN logo.

“We will contest under BN ticket...using the foundation established in BN,” he said.

On claims that Umno will forge a new alliance with other political parties, Mohamad described it as political rumours.

“If you ask me, I don’t know because I have never been involved in any negotiation. The matter has not been decided by the party.

When asked whether he will contest for a parliamentary seat in GE15, Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman said: “I can contest anywhere, from Perlis to Johor”. — Bernama