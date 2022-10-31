GE15: UPKO to contest five Parliamentary seats in Sabah

PENAMPANG: The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), a component party of Pakatan Harapan (PH), will contest five parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th general election (GE15), said its president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (pix).

The four-term incumbent Tuaran MP said he would be defending the seat, while vice-president Datuk Ewon Benedick, the Kadamaian state assemblyman, would be contesting in Penampang, deputy information chief Rowindy Lawrence in Kimanis, Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang in Beluran, and deputy secretary-general Dr Peter Jr Naintin in Libaran.

“We decided on this (seats and candidates) after a long process of discussion,” he told a media conference at the UPKO headquarters here today.

Asked on speculation that incumbent Kota Marudu MP and Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili might move to contest in Tuaran, Tangau said in the spirit of democracy he was prepared to face any challengers.-Bernama