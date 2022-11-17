GE15: Use Johor polls as example, vote in a stable gov't - Hasni

KLUANG: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (pix) today urged voters to take the state election held in March as an example and vote for a stable government in the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday.

He said making the right choice was extremely important to ensure the next federal government was a stable one capable of steering the nation’s economy in the right direction.

“Make the right choice to ensure the country’s fortunes in the next five years are assured,” he said when met at a gathering with non-governmental organisations here today.

Hasni is in a four-cornered fight in the Simpang Renggam parliamentary constituency against Pakatan Harapan’s Dr Maszlee Malik, Mohd Fazrul Kamat (Perikatan Nasional) and Kamal Kusmin (Gerakan Tanah Air).

Maszlee won the seat in GE14 with a 3,475-vote majority. -Bernama