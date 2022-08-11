GE15: Use Malay language while campaigning as it reflects candidate’s personal character - Expert

KOTA BHARU: An academic has urged all candidates contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) to use the Malay language well to woo voters as a good command of the language reflects on personal character of its speaker.

Universiti Malaya Academy of Malay Studies lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Salina Jaafar said as leaders they need to set examples to voters by using the national language in a polite and respectable manner with each other.

“If they do not respect the national language, they have lost their self-respect. How can voters respect them if they don’t respect the national language?

“So candidates must show their respect to the language so that it can be followed by all,” she told Bernama today.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Institute of the Malay World and Civilisation visiting fellow Prof Dr Nor Hashimah Jalaluddin said candidates were prone to using a more colloquial form of language as they often forgot themselves during campaigning.

“The use of foul language with impolite and rough expressions can lead to various interpretations by voters, including the candidate being emotional, quick-tempered, condescending and arrogant with an inability to listen to others.

“Such foul or rough language will also be observed by youth, and can influence others via social media and lead to a negative impact on the candidate,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had previously proposed that the use of the official language in every national matter including international conferences should be followed in line with Article 152 of the Federal Constitution that stipulates the Malay language as the national and official language of the country.

He said that ministries and agencies need to set the best examples in using the national language.-Bernama