GE15: Ustaz Kazim withdraws for family sake

IPOH: Preacher Datuk Mohammad Kazim Elias withdrew as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Larut parliament seat for the sake of his family.

Better known as Ustaz Kazim Elias (pix), 50, he said he did not want to create problems in the family as his brother, Datuk Mohd Najmuddin Elias, was fielded as the Bersatu candidate for Batu Kurau and would contest the state seat on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) ticket.

“I hold to the principle of not contesting for a political post if paired with family members. It is also a request by my late mother,” he told a press conference at the Darul Barakah Complex, Manjoi here today.

Mohammad Kazim said he did not know that his brother had signed the appointment letter as the PN candidate for the Kurau state seat, and neither did Mohd Najmuddin know about him signing the appointment letter as a BN candidate for GE15.

“Prior to that, after several negotiations and discussions with my family, I decided to sign the appointment letter as a BN candidate for Larut, and without our knowledge, my brother also signed a similar letter for another party. I respect him and give way for him,” he added.

Following Ustaz Kazim’s decision to withdraw from standing as BN candidate for the Larut parliamentary seat, he was replaced by Umno Larut Youth Information Chief Mohd Shafiq Fhadly Mahmud.-Bernama