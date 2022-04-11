GE15: Wan Junaidi fully supports Nancy's candidacy in Santubong

KUCHING: Incumbent MP for Santubong Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said he will fully support Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri’s candidacy in the 15th general election (GE15) for the parliamentary seat he held for four terms, despite him proposing another candidate.

He said as someone trained in the field of administration, it was only natural to have a succession plan.

“Yes, I had groomed someone to succeed me and whom I had trained to follow in my footsteps. As good as me. But at the end of the day, the party will have to decide. When the party did not select (my choice), I cannot complain,” he told a media conference held upon his arrival at the Kuching International Airport here today.

He said as a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), he accepts any decision made by party president Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nancy’s candidacy.

“You have no right to say no as I became what am I because of the party,” he said.

“Those upset why the party did not select the other person as a candidate are people who do not understand how to be a party member,” he said.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said no one had forced him to sit out GE15, and the decision not to contest was entirely his own.

He said this move had also allowed more women candidates from PBB to be featured in GE15 given that Nancy’s replacement in Batang Sadong was also a woman candidate.

“I was not forced (to not contest). I had given notice to Premier (Abang Johari) three months ago. I'm at the top of my performance but I don't want to overstay my welcome,” he said. -Bernama