GE15: Zahid says no need to badmouth others

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) campaign approach is not to discredit or humiliate any leader or candidate, said its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said throughout the campaign period, the bottom line is to spread information on the implementation of various programmes for the welfare of the people, if BN is able to form the government after the GE15 result is announced.

“Why do we have to criticise one another. We must not take the approach to condemn or humiliate any opponent.

“I practise mature politics by not mentioning or defaming anyone including the opposing parties or individuals who have said bad things or persecuted me,“ he told the media at his residence in Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat here today.

Ahmad Zahid is in a four- cornered fight to defend the Bagan Datuk Parliamentary seat in GE15.

Polling has been set for Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama