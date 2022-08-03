GEG more than just health Bill, will also protect environment: Experts

PETALING JAYA: With a conservative estimate of five million smokers in the country, the expected passing of the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 in Parliament will reduce the 25 billion cigarette butts indiscriminately discarded in the environment annually.

Dr Zaki Zainudin, a water quality expert and a member of the International Water Association who said this, described the Bill, commonly known as the Generational End Game (GEG), as more than just a health Bill, but a saviour of the environment too.

“It is a bold and progressive move by the Health Ministry to introduce the Bill as it will render positive environmental effects, apart from addressing health concerns.

“Consider this, with cigarettes containing over 7,000 toxic chemicals, their butts that are indiscriminately discarded every day contribute the most litter on the planet.

“And with an estimated five million smokers in Malaysia, 25 billion cigarette butts end up on roads, sidewalks, parks, soil and beaches annually.

“They flow through drainage systems that eventually make their way into rivers and oceans, destroying the environment and marine life.”

Zaki said the tobacco manufacturing process also generates liquid, solid and airborne (smoke) waste. Hence, the Bill will also reduce such wastes and their environmental impact.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier said GEG will save two million lives in the next two decades. Cost-wise, he said the government spent RM6.2 billion in 2020 to treat smoking-related diseases.

However, the annual tax collected from the tobacco industry was only RM3 billion.

He also said the treatment costs were expected to increase to RM8.8 billion by 2030.

Environmental organisation EcoKnights vice-president Amlir Ayat also hailed the introduction of the Bill, which prohibits those born on and after Jan 1, 2007 from smoking, buying or possessing any type of tobacco products.

Amlir said based on an estimated figure of five million smokers in Malaysia, it is expected that about 70 million cigarette butts are discarded daily.

“Once GEG is implemented, we can expect an annual reduction of between 3% and 6% pollution-causing cigarette butts in our environment.

“We will have cleaner air, streets, rivers and oceans, and this is something fantastic.

“The Health Ministry has introduced an effective Bill that all Malaysians can be proud of.

“At this juncture, it is important for the government to assist those involved in the tobacco industry to gradually explore other viable socio-economic business alternatives to sustain themselves.”

Amlir said now that the legislation has been approved, the government must embark on education programmes to create awareness of the dangers of smoking and vaping.

“An overdependence on enforcement will cause youths to illegally obtain cigarettes and vaping products. So, an aggressive process to disseminate information on the health and social risks of smoking, and the importance of leading a healthier lifestyle must kick off immediately,” he said.

Amlir said the Bill would benefit the people economically as well as they could save money by quitting their addictive habit.

“Think carefully about the well-being and survival of future generations. A healthy generation is the foundation of a sustainable, successful and caring nation,” he added.