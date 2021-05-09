Gelangang Seni PKRC to have more clinical beds

KOTA BHARU: More clinical beds will be added to accommodate category one and two patients at risk of early Covid-19 complications at the Gelanggang Seni Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) here.

Kelantan PKRC director Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said the eighth quarantine centre in the state, which could only accommodate 30 clinical beds initially, would have another 30 added in view of the current situation.

He said the additional beds were viewed as a necessity as the state continued to record three-digit daily Covid-19 cases.

“We do not discount the possibility of adding more clinical beds at the Gelangang Seni centre, which is expected to begin operations this Tuesday following the Covid-19 situation in the state,” he told reporters after inspecting the centre today.

Dr Mohd Azman said the need for clinical beds at the centre was also because the wards at the main hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients were full.

“So, we need to place Covid-19 category one and two patients who might develop early complications, especially the elderly, at the centre.

“We’ll try to control the patients’ situation. For example, those here are in category one and two, but when they require oxygen, they are automatically categorised as category three. So, we will arrange oxygen therapy and further treatment at the centre,” he said.

Dr Azman said the centre would also be equipped with medical oxygen tanks, pulse and oxygen level readers to record the level of oxygen in the patient’s blood.

He added that they would deploy medical personnel experienced in managing Covid-19 patients at the centre while medical experts in infectious diseases would conduct daily rounds.

“This centre will increase the efficiency and services of PKRCs in the state to a higher level as previously we did not offer oxygen treatment at the centres,” he said. — Bernama