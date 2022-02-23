Genting Plantations Q4 profit doubles to RM162m

PETALING JAYA: Genting Plantations Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 doubled to RM161.64 million from RM79.04 million in the corresponding quarter last year largely contributed by the plantation segment on the back of higher palm product prices.

Its revenue increased 44.83% to RM1.07 billion from RM739 million previously underpinned by stronger palm products prices which more than compensated for the decline in FFB production as well as lower biodiesel and refined palm products sales volume.

The group declared a final single‐tier dividend of 4 sen per share for FY 2021 and a special single-tier dividend of 15 sen per share.

For the full year, its net profit increased 69.93% to RM432 million from RM254 million previously underpinned by stronger palm products prices which more than compensated for the decline in FFB production as well as lower biodiesel and refined palm products sales volume.

Revenue for the cumulative period increased 25.38% to RM3.13 billion from RM2.5 billion previously.

“The group’s prospects for 2022 will track the performance of its mainstay plantation segment, which is in turn dependent principally on the movements in palm products prices and the group’s FFB production.

“In the near term, palm product prices are expected to be supported by the supply tightness of palm oil and other substitute oils and fats, as well as Indonesia’s recent export ruling. Nevertheless, the export ruling may hurt the Indonesian local palm product prices,“ it noted in a statement.

On FFB production, the group anticipates a better harvest in 2022 driven by additional harvesting areas and the progression of existing mature areas into higher-yielding brackets in Indonesia.

“Nevertheless, the upside may be constrained by adverse weather conditions coupled with the ongoing replanting activities in Malaysia,“ it noted.

For the property segment, the group will continue to offer products that cater to a broader market segment.