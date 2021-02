KUALA LUMPUR: Genting Malaysia Bhd’s Resorts World Genting (RWG) has announced that its new outdoor theme park, Genting Skyworlds, is expected to be ready and open to the public in the second quarter of this year (Q2 2021).

RWG head of Business Operations and Strategies, Lee Thiam Kit, said the group has spent over US$800 million (RM3.2 billion)) on the long-awaited theme park.

“We are putting the finishing touches on the theme park, which we believe will be Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park,“ he said during the virtual launch of the Genting SkyWorlds logo today.

RWG Leisure and Hospitality executive vice-president Datuk Edward Holloway said the theme park will focus on attracting domestic tourists as soon as the Movement Control Order eases up and inter-state travel is allowed.

“We will focus on the local market for the next six months to one year after opening.

“As borders reopen, we expect to have visitors from neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and China,” he said.

The 6,000-feet above sea level theme park will span over 10.5 hectares, featuring 26 rides and attractions.

Genting SkyWorlds will also incorporate 20th Century Fox’s brands and intellectual properties through a strategic collaboration between Genting Malaysia and 20th Century Fox.

The park was formerly known as the 20th Century Fox World. — Bernama