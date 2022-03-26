Gerakan to remain with PN for any election: Dominic

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan today reiterated that it will remain with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to face all the challenges in any election, said party president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai(pix) in a statement.

He said the party would also adapt to the current changes to remain relevant in the face of challenges.

“Gerakan has been around for 54 years; it is not so old but it is not new either. However, what is important now is to ensure that the party is stable and relevant in the hearts of the people.

“The party will be entrenched in the country’s political arena if it continues to defend the rights of the people and win their hearts. Therefore, leaders must continue to come down to the ground to help and listen to the problems the people face,“ he said.

In addition, party leaders were reminded to stick to the party's ideology and urged not to get involved in corruption and be power-crazy.

In the statement, Lau also said Gerakan would also pay attention to the 1.4 million new voters, aged 18 to 21, to maintain the party's stability and relevance.

The party celebrated its 54th anniversary yesterday, and Lau said the celebration was the starting point for Gerakan leaders to make preparations to face the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Yesterday, the media reported that Gerakan will hold discussions with PN component parties on the distribution of seats for GE15.-Bernama