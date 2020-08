KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has yet to decide whether to sit out or contest in the upcoming Sabah state election, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix).

However, he said, some of the Sabah Gerakan leaders and members had already indicated their interest in representing the party in the state election.

“We already had our central working committee (CWC) meeting, where of course we discussed seriously Sabah’s situation and in fact, we also had a Zoom meeting with all of Sabah’s Gerakan leaders and asked them to come back to us.

“Some of them have already got back to us on some of the seats they plan to contest with their wish list of candidates, but first we need to decide whether we want to contest or not,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Lau said there were so many factors for them to consider before making any decision, including on resources, winnable candidates and visionaries.

The Sabah state election was called following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly announced by Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal last Thursday after it received the consent of the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Earlier at the press conference, Lau announced that the party had selected five spokespersons in different fields known as 5Es, namely education, environment, economy, equality, and employment,

They are Aiman Abdullah, a teacher at an international school in Cyberjaya as Gerakan’s education spokesperson, corporate conveyancing lawyer Wendy Subramaniam as employment spokesperson, entrepreneur Mourhrna Anetha Reddy for equality, lawyer Lee Boom Shian for environment and Dr Dinesh Kumar, an aesthetic physician, for economy. -Bernama