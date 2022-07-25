Gerik fatal crash: Cops to record statement from pick-up driver

IPOH: Police will soon record a statement from the driver of a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck involved in a fatal accident near Km 62 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway on Saturday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 53-year-old woman was currently receiving treatment at the Jeli Hospital in Kelantan for her injuries to the chest and lungs due to the crash.

“We will record her statement soon after she recovers and is discharged. So far, we have recorded the statements of two passengers in the Toyota Hilux,” he told a press conference here today.

In the accident at about 3.45 pm, a family of five travelling in a Perodua Alza MPV died at the scene when their vehicle collided head-on with the pick-up truck.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Rodhi Othman, 64; his wife, Sharifah Rohana Syed Sagaf, 59; their daughter Siti Aishah, 32; son-in-law Ahmad Khomaini Baba, 32; and granddaughter Zara Hana, six. — Bernama