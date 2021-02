PETALING JAYA: Sekolah Menengah Sultan Idris Shah II in Gerik, Perak, has been placed under a Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following an increase in Covid-19 cases there.

“The EMCO will be initiated from Feb 6 until Feb 19,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

Another location that was also placed under an EMCO was Kampung Sebako 1 and 2 in Lundu, Sarawak from Feb 6 until Feb 19 after the Health Ministry recorded a spike in cases.

The EMCO implemented in Kampung Sungai Ud and Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir, Dalat, Sarawak, which was scheduled to end on Feb 10, has been extended till Feb 16.

This move comes after 21 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded there since Feb 3.

The health ministry said the results of 2,021 screening samples were pending.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri said 747 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO).

“A total of 24 individuals were remanded while the remaining 723 were issued compounds,” he said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (159), ignoring social distancing (140), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (156), premises operating against set time limit or without permission (50), crossing states and districts without permission (113), leaving home with no proper reason (41) and others (88).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 3,204 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 20,658 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, government offices, hawker centers and land, air and water terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of three illegal immigrants and confiscated five land vehicles and a boat yesterday.

A total of 473 individuals returned to Malaysia through international border entrances yesterday and all of them were placed in quarantine stations throughout the country.

From April 20 till yesterday, a total of 15,054 inspections had been done by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 8,548 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, 42 construction sites were inspected throughout Malaysia and 41 were found to be following the provided SOPs except for one.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) recorded a total of 8,024 foreign workers having undergone screening tests and of that number, 230 individuals were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, since Dec 1 last year, a total of 296,903 foreign workers have undergone screenings that involved 12,681 employers.

Of these, a total of 5,729 individuals were confirmed positive while 291,174 tested negative. — Bernama