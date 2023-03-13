German airport strike grounds hundreds of flights

BERLIN: Hundreds of flights were cancelled at four German airports on Monday as security staff began their one-day strike.

Berlin’s international airport announced that no commercial departures will take place on Monday, and some incoming flights will also be affected.

The airport had to cancel around 200 flights, affecting 27,000 travellers, reported Anadolu Agency.

Passengers were asked to contact their airline to find out the current status of their flight.

Hamburg airport also said that no regular departures will be possible on Monday, and the strike will likely cause cancellations and delays in arrivals.

More than 120 departures and at least 50 incoming flights were cancelled, according to the airport authority.

Major disruptions and flight cancellations were also expected at Bremen and Hanover airports.

The ver.di trade union is demanding a pay rise above inflation, higher remuneration for overtime and night shift work, and improvements to working conditions. -Bernama