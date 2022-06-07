German Foreign Minister cuts short Pakistan visit after positive Covid-19 test

NEW DELHI: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock(pix) cut short her Pakistan visit after testing positive for Covid-19.

Baerbock, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit, held a press conference with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and met many Pakistani officials.

She “tested positive after lunch after noticing that she had lost her sense of taste,“ German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on its website.

The German minister was due to travel to Greece and Turkiye after the Pakistan trip.

During their talks, Bilawal and Baerbock discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Germany is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the European Union, with total trade in 2021 valued at US$4 billion.-Bernama