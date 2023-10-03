German Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik shown exit, Pearly-Thinaah progress

KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s doubles reigning world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik faced another setback after failing to advance to the German Open quarter-finals in Mulheim.

The world number two pair unexpectedly went down 13-21, 18-21 to world number 25 Akira Koga-Taichi Sato of Japan in the second round of Super 300 tournament early today (Thursday in German).

The Japanese pair will take on Jeppe Bay-Lasse Molhede of Denmark in the last eight stage, later today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik have joined the list of men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia, Goh Jin Wei (women’s singles) and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are all faced second round exodus.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah ousted Scotland’s Julie Macpherson-Ciara Torrance 21-18, 21-15 after 39 minutes battle to secure their quarter-finals berth.

The world's number six duo would be challenged by Japanese pair, Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara.

Another Malaysian representative in the quarter-finals is mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Teoh Ee Wei, who defeated South Koreans Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung 21-11, 24-22 to set up a clash with the latter’s compatriots Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun. -Bernama