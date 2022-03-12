German Open: Zii Jia advances to last four

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton singles champion Lee Zii Jia(pix) is through to the semi-finals of the 2022 German Open after beating China's Zhao Junpeng in the quarterfinals yesterday at the Westenergie Sporthalle, Muelheim.

The fifth-seeded Zii Jia easily won the first set 21-12 but faced stiff challenge from the 38th-ranked Chinese player in the second set before winning 21-18.

The 23 year-old who is ranked seventh in the world will face-off with the winner of the match between Kenta Nishimoto from Japan and Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals today.

Meanwhile, the pair of Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sie's journey in the women's doubles came to halt when they lost to the tournament's first seeded pair of Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan from China.

The Chinese pair took 42 minutes to defeat the national women’s pair 21-15 22-20.

Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan is expected to meet Du Yue-Li Wen Me from China or Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai from Thailand for a place in the final.-Bernama