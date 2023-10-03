German Open: Zii Jia continues to struggle, loses in second round

KUALA LUMPUR: National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia continued to struggle in his game as he bowed out of the German Open second round yesterday.

The world number four failed to live up to his billing as the tournament’s top seed, losing 21-15, 20-22, 21-23 to world number 49 Lee Chia Hao of Taiwan in 57 minutes in Mulheim.

The Taiwanese will face Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the quarter-finals today.

The 24-year-old Zii Jia, the 2021 All England champion, had started the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament by thrashing Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 21-11, 21-5.

Since winning the 2022 Thailand Open title last May, Zii Jia has yet to taste victory in any tournament.

He also failed to reach the quarter-finals in his earlier three tournaments this year, with a first-round loss in the season-opening Malaysia Open in January, followed by second round exits in India Open and Indonesia Master.

The independent player, who is playing without a coach, is next expected to compete in the All England in Birmingham from March 14-19 and Swiss Open in Basel from March 21-26.

Meanwhile, women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei was also shown the exit, going down 13-21,10-21 to Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

However, mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Teoh Ee Wei brought cheers to the Malaysian camp by cruising into the last eight.

The duo stunned sixth seeds Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung of South Korea 21-11, 24-22, and will next face another Korean pair, Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun. -Bernama