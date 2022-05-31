German Shepherd honoured with ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ medal

PETALING JAYA: A five-year-old German Shepherd was honoured with the ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ medal by the police after successfully finding the body of an elderly man in Kampung Baru Nalla here, early this month, NST reports.

The canine named Chulio received the medal from Batu Gajah district police deputy chief Supt Tan Boon Hooi, witnessed by Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif during a police function at the district police headquarters today.

Mohamad Roy Suhaimi presented Chulio with a certificate to his handler, Corporal Tony Matius Farang.

Chulio was reportedly deployed on May 11, the third day of the search and rescue operation to look for a missing 85-year-old man.