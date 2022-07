ANKARA: Germany's annual inflation rate came in at 7.6 per cent in June, led by high energy prices, according to an official expectation on Wednesday.

The figure was down from 7.9 per cent in May, in line with the first estimate, Anadolu Agency quoted the country's federal statistical office Destatis.

Energy prices increased 38 per cent from a year ago in June while food prices were up 12.7 per cent in the same period.-Bernama