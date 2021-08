TOKYO: World champion Malaika Mihambo(pix) of Germany leaped out from behind in her last attempt to clinch gold at the Olympic women's long jump final here on Tuesday.

The final was mostly dominated by the competition between leading contender United States jumper Brittney Reese and Ese Brume of Nigeria.

But Mihambo came up with a solid attempt of 7.00 metres in her last jump, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Reese and Brume tied at 6.97m with their respective best record, but Reese won the silver with her second-best attempt and Brume took the bronze.-Bernama