Get booster shots or lose ‘fully vaccinated’ status, says KJ

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said senior citizens above the age of 60 or Sinovac recipients who are aged 18 and above, need to take their booster shots before March 1.

He said if they fail to do so, they will be risking their “Fully Vaccinated” MySejahtera status.

“We urge individuals aged 60 and above as well as Sinovac recipients aged 18 and above to get their booster shots as soon as possible. The ministry would like to reiterate that Sinovac recipients aged 18 and above to get their booster shots by March 1 or risk their MySejahtera ‘fully vaccinated’ status.

“From March 1, their digital vaccination certificates will change status from yellow to white, meaning they are not fully vaccinated,“ he told a media conference aired live today.

On another matter, Khairy also revealed that the Health Ministry has reactivated the Covid-19 National Rapid Response Task Force (RRTF).

“The RRTF is a special committee that will implement rapid preliminary action to control transmission in a state or area, among which is adding beds and remodelling non-Covid-19 beds, building field hospitals and outsourcing patients to private hospitals,” he added.